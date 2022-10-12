Carlsberg Azerbaijan announces its planned investments in Azerbaijan's economy

By Trend

Carlsberg Azerbaijan LLC intends to invest more than 25 million manat ($14 million) in its development and in the Azerbaijani economy, in accordance with the plan for 2021-2025,Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan LLC Alius Antulis told Trend.

He said that in the beginning of its activities in Azerbaijan, the company has invested 160 million manat ($94.1 million) in the country's economy.

"The company has already started its export to the neighboring Georgia. And work on increasing export market continues," Antulis said.

In addition, Antulis stressed that the company plans to completely localize production processes.

"The company wants raw materials and other goods that are necessary for the production to be 100 percent local. In this regard, a cooperation agreement has been reached with Azersheker, which will provide us with malting barley. It's also planned to establish local production of labels and bottles," he added.