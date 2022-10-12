Azerbaijan's energy minister to participate at Russian Energy Week Int'l Forum

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the Russian Energy Week International Forum, at the invitation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Azernews reports.

The forum will be held in Moscow, Russia on October 12-14.

It is expected that the use of traditional and renewable energy sources, cooperation in global energy markets, energy transition, and other topical issues will be discussed at the forum.

The forum will be attended by government representatives of a number of countries, international organizations operating in the energy sector, heads of influential companies, and leading experts.

Moreover, it is planned that Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the plenary session "New Challenges, New Opportunities: What’s in Store for the Oil and Gas Market?" and hold bilateral meetings.