Azerbaijan approves deal on air traffic with Israel, MoU on food security with Latvia

Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted the bill on approving the "agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Israel on air traffic", Azernews reports per Trend.

The bill was submitted for discussion at the plenary session of the Parliament. During the discussion, the MPs stressed that the new agreement would further contribute to improving relations between the two countries.

Following the discussion, the document was put up for voting and adopted.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

Memorandum of understanding with Latvia

The parliament also approved the memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency and Latvia's Food and Veterinary Service on cooperation for food security.

The bill approving the memorandum was submitted for discussion at parliament's plenary session. During the discussion, the MPs emphasized the document's crucial role in contributing to the development of relevant cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

Following the discussions, the memorandum was put to a vote and adopted.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 11, 1994. The Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia was opened in 2005, and the Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2006.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia have developed at a high level in all areas. The political dialogue between the two countries continues through regular reciprocal visits at the highest possible levels.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27.1 million in 2021.