Azerbaijan, Cuba discuss cooperation in healthcare sector

Azerbaijan and Cuba have discussed cooperation in the healthcare sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Cuban ambassador Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion.

Noting that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba are successfully continuing in both bilateral and multilateral formats, Teymur Musayev stated that interstate cooperation in the field of health and medical science is exemplary.

“A clear example of this is the arrival of teams of Cuban specialists in our country in 2020 as part of measures aimed at preventing the widespread of COVID-19. This step is also an indicator of solidarity, which will make a significant contribution to further strengthening of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that the developed national healthcare system in Cuba is recognized as one of the best in the world. In addition, he expressed his hope for the further successful development of cooperation in healthcare, medical science, and other areas.

For his turn, the ambassador stressed that Cuba pays special attention to relations with Azerbaijan. He recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Arrival of a medical team from Cuba to Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic is a good indicator of these relations. I believe that our ties will continue to develop in the future,” he said.

Additionally, the parties discussed new prospects for the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Cuban cooperation in the field of the pharmaceutical industry.

Diplomatic relations between our countries were established on March 27, 1992. The embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12, 2007.

The working group on Azerbaijani-Cuban Inter-Parliamentary Relations operates in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Cuban-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operates in the National Assembly of People’s Power of the Republic of Cuba.

In total, ten documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Cuba. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $143,290 in 2021.