Georgian PM: Azerbaijan plays key role in Georgia’s energy supply

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is a reliable strategic partner and a country that plays a key role in Georgia’s energy supply, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Tbilisi.

During the meeting, he expressed his support for cooperation on energy projects that will serve stability and development in the region.

For his turn, Parviz Shahbazov stated that the Azerbaijani president attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Georgia. He also spoke about the opportunities to deepen energy cooperation.

Moreover, the parties discussed the work done to increase the transmission capacity of the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Georgia, to ensure the transportation of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkiye and European countries.

The issues arising from the implementation of the Black Sea submarine power and digital connectivity project, which will unite Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary were discussed. In this regard, the sides noted that this project will open a new page in the relations between the two countries.

Likewise, during the visit to Georgia, Parviz Shahbazov also met with Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of the Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, which have a long history based on friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support.

Noting that the main role in the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia belongs to energy cooperation, the parties discussed the regional and global importance of oil and gas projects implemented jointly such as the Baku-Supsa, BTC, and the South Caucasus Pipeline.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional cooperation on electricity for sustainable energy security, Parviz Shahbazov said that the Black Sea submarine power and digital connectivity project will play an important role in this regard.

“The project, which will cover Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, will diversify Europe's supply sources, being a continuation of our joint energy security projects. The implementation of this project is ensured by the huge wind energy potential of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the steps taken to create large-scale production capacities, as well as the support of the European Union and the World Bank,” he said.

For his turn, Levan Davitashvili said that this is a historic project for Georgia and its country is ready to create a new cooperation format through the Black Sea submarine cable project.

Additionally, they discussed measures currently being implemented and planned to increase the export and transit of electricity, as well as the opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye.

Parviz Shahbazov visited Tbilisi at the invitation of Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili. During the two-day visit, the current status and new opportunities for energy cooperation between the two countries were discussed.