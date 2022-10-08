Official: SOCAR to double gas exports via SGC by 2027

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) is supposed to at least double gas exports via the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) by 2027, the company's President Rovshan Najaf said during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum, Azernews reports per Trend.

"Therefore, we are discussing plans on expanding the TAP and TANAP pipeline capacities. A large amount of investments are required for the implementation of these plans," he said.

In this regard, he also mentioned that Azerbaijan is expected to boost overall gas exports to 22 billion cubic meters in 2022.

Noting that SOCAR would further make investments in the Turkish economy, he stated that so far, the company has invested $17.7 billion in the Turkish economy.

To note, the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum was held in Istanbul on October 5-6.

