World Space Week kicks off in Baku

World Space Week has kicked off in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The local organizer of World Space Week, which will run from October 4-10, is Azerbaijan’s Space Agency Azercosmos.

The aim of World Space Week is to raise public awareness of space and the importance of education in this field, to promote the use of Earth remote sensing satellites for sustainable economic development, and to increase the interest of young people in science, technology and engineering.

“I am confident that through the activities we hold as part of the World Space Week, our society will be more informed about the importance of space and the benefits we derive from space,” Azercosmos’ Board Chairman Sameddin Asadov said.

The opening ceremony was attended by official representatives of the Science and Education Ministry, National Aviation Academy, Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Baku State University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan-French University, Khazar University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan State University of Economics and other higher educational institutions.

During World Space Week, Azercosmos, with the support of higher educational institutions, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Tusi-Bohm Planetarium, will hold a series of events for the first time in the country. Meetings with schoolchildren will be organized, and seminars and exhibitions will be held at universities. During the events, presentations will be made on the work done in the space field in Azerbaijan, satellite projects, initiatives implemented by Azercosmos in the field of education, and the importance of the International Astronautical Congress for the country, which will be held in Baku in 2023.

To note, World Space Week is celebrated annually from October 4-10 in a number of countries around the world.

Azerbaijan joined the World Space Week initiative in 2015.