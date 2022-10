By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Goychay hydroelectric power plant generated 5.2 million kWh of electricity from January through September 2022, the Energy Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the capacity of the power plant is 3.1 megawatts per hour.

"In total, from October 6, 2015 to date, this plant has generated 46.4 million kWh of electricity," added the ministry.