CBA auctions short-term notes

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 60 million manat ($35.2 million) on October 5, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 14 investors submitted 19 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 72.14 million manat ($42.37 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.69 manat or $58.55 (four percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 2, 2022.

Moreover, seven investors submitted 11 bids during the second auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 42.29 million manat ($24.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.05 manat or $58.18 (4.13 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 28, 2022.