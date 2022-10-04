Baku, Buenos Aires eye expansion of cooperation in health sector

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Argentina have discussed expanding cooperation in health and medical science sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Argentinean Ambassador Marianheles Bellushi.

Pointing to the successful cooperation in many areas, including health and medical sciences sectors, the minister noted that there is great potential for sharing experiences between national public health institutions of the two countries.

He noted that Azerbaijani-Argentinean cooperation in the sphere of health policy and public health is carried out at the international level within the World Health Organization and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Moreover, Teymur Musayev emphasized that the digitalization of the healthcare system is one of the main priorities of the Health Ministry.

"Argentina's model of digital health is in the lead in South America. Studying Argentina's experience in this sphere can be useful for us," he said.

Stressing successful interaction between the two countries in the sphere of the pharmaceutical industry, the minister said that 43 medicines from Argentina have been officially registered in Azerbaijan.

In her turn, the ambassador emphasized that Argentina pays special attention to relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of the Azerbaijani-Argentinean cooperation in the field of health and medical science and the potential for its development. They also discussed new prospects for developing and strengthening cooperation in the field of the pharmaceutical industry.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina were established on November 8, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Argentina was established in 2010. The Argentinian embassy in Azerbaijan has been operating since 2012.

In total, twenty-five documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Argentina amounted to $49.6 million in 2021.