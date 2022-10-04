Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss promoting investments, coordinating SMBs

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Belgium have discussed organizing joint events, promoting investment, and coordinating SMBs, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Belgium ambassador Michel Peetermans, and Trade and Investment Commissioners at the Consulate General of Belgium in Turkiye Gerard Seghers and Sara Deckmyn.

SMBDA continues to hold meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium were established on June 17, 1992. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $91.4 million in 2021.