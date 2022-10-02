IGB to dramatically change energy map of South-East Europe - Kyriakos Mitsotakis

By Trend

IGB is an energy bridge that brings Greece and Bulgaria even closer, while dramatically changing the energy map of our region, said Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Trend reports.

He was addressing the ceremony of commercial launch of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

“The beginning of IGB’s commercial operation constitutes an exceptional moment for not just South-East Europe, but for Europe more broadly. This pipeline significantly bolsters energy and supply security for all interconnected countries in the Balkans, as well as that of the European continent as a whole. This pipeline has been the culmination of cooperation and coordinated efforts between our two governments over the last years. This pipeline as President Ilham Aliyev pointed out will bring natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria” said Mitsotakis.

The prime minister noted that it will break the stranglehold of Russian gas on Bulgaria and of course, it will in conjunction with the rest of the infrastructure projects underway in the region contribute to the development of a reliable natural gas network.