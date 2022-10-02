Azerbaijan to organize medical service in liberated Lachin, Zabukh, Sus

By Trend

A medical service will be reorganized in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend.

According to the union, a working group consisting of senior officials of the Health Ministry and TABIB visited the mentioned settlements.

The main purpose of the trip, which took place with the participation of Head of the Department of Health Organization at the Health Ministry Anar Israfilov, Head of the Department for Capital Repairs and Construction at the ministry Elshad Hajiyev, and Head of the Department of Organization of Medical Activities at TABIB Teymur Mirzabayli, was to assess the possibilities of organizing medical services in these territories.

After determining the location of medical institutions, the number of people who should be covered by medical care and clarifying other necessary data, work will begin on organizing the medical service in accordance with the action plan.