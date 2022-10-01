IGB is key contribution to Europe’s energy security - Ursula von der Leyen

By Trend

The interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is a key contribution to Europe’s energy security, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, wrote on Twitter ahead of the pipeline’s opening ceremony today in Sofia.

“Glad to be in Sofia for the opening of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece. This pipeline is a game-changer for Bulgaria. It’s also a key contribution to Europe’s energy security,” she wrote.

IGB connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.