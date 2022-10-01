Minister encouraging Pakistani IT companies to establish research centers in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

We are inviting Pakistani technology companies to establish research centers in Azerbaijan, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said.

He made the remarks during the Azerbaijani-Pakistani Technology Forum, organized by the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Pakistani embassy in Azerbaijan, and the Pakistani-Azerbaijani Economic Cooperation Chamber (PAKAZCHAM), Azernews reports.

Noting that there are strong partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on mutual trust, support, and mutually beneficial cooperation, he recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The minister added that the need to build a creative and innovative society is expressed in the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” approved by a relevant presidential decree.

“To realize this vision, we need an ecosystem of innovation. Innovation is impossible without inventions. Consequently, there is a need for a strong industry based on science and technology, supported by the R&D capabilities of universities on a sound basis,” he said.

Rashad Nabiyev also stated that exploring business opportunities is an ongoing process and requires regular exchange of information and the development of direct links between business communities.

“The Azerbaijani-Pakistani Technology Forum will serve as an effective platform for promoting such information exchange and facilitating new business relations,” he said.

AZPROMO’s Head Yusif Abdullayev, Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Hayee, PAKAZCHAM President Khurram Bhatti, Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Pakistan Software Export Board Chief Commercial Officer Rehman Khattak took part in the forum.

The event featured presentations made by technology companies from Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The forum continued with B2B and B2G meetings.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.