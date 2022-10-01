Azerbaijan, Poland discuss possibility of holding business forum

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Warsaw have discussed the possibility of holding an Azerbaijani-Polish business forum, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency Head Yusif Abdullayev and Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev informed him about the main directions of the agency's activities. The parties also exchanged views on the expansion of relations between business circles of the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 21, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland was opened on August 30, 2004, while the embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan on August 23, 2001. Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.