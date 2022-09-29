Turkish FM talks Azerbaijan's gas supplies to Eastern Europe, Balkans

By Trend

Eastern Europe and the Balkan states are waiting for Türkiye's brokering the issue of Azerbaijani gas supplies, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

"All eyes are on Türkiye in terms of meeting demand of Eastern Europe and the Balkans in electricity and Azerbaijan's gas," he said.

The minister reminded that the country solved the food crisis through the grain agreement.

"Today Türkiye plays a significant role in resolving the energy crisis," Cavusoglu stated.