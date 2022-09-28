Baku, Tashkent discuss implementing energy co-op roadmap

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the implementation of a roadmap for multifaceted energy cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Uzbek Deputy Energy Minister Azim Akhmedkhadjaev on the margins of the 2nd Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Almaty.

"In #Almaty, we discussed the implementation of the #RoadMap on our multifaceted #EnergyCooperation with Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. We have an agenda to strengthen our strategic partnership with #Uzbekistan," Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.