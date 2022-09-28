Azerbaijani oil prices rise

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.1 on September 27 compared to the previous price, amounting to $90.17 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 27 amounted to $88.5 per barrel, up by $1.09 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $61.07 per barrel on September 27, growing by $1.16 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.76 compared to the previous price and made up $86.39 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 28)