Azerbaijan, Belarus keen to boost cooperation in ICT

Azerbaijan and Belarus are interested in developing cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made at a meeting between Belarus Communications and Informatization Minister Konstantin Shulgan and Azerbaijani Ambassador Ulvi Baxshaliyev, aimed at discussing the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the ICT sector.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the expansion of constructive cooperation, including mutual participation in various international events.

Moreover, they discussed the issues of the organization of joint activities in connection with the approaching 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will be celebrated in 2023.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger coaches, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the primary export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.