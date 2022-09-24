Azerbaijan among countries with SWIFT transfers to Tinkoff accounts

By Sabina Mammadli

Russian Tinkoff Bank will have an option to receive incoming SWIFT transfers in dollars and euros only from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Uzbekistan as of from October 12.

Tinkoff Bank limits the possibility of incoming SWIFT transfers in dollars and euros to the above account. It will be possible to receive a SWIFT transfer in dollar and euro from all banks in Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as from the People's Bank of Uzbekistan.

When making a SWIFT transfer, along with the requisites of the Tinkoff account, the sender will need the requisites of the correspondent bank. The correspondent bank in Azerbaijan is the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

SWIFT is an international system for transferring interbank payments. The system has disconnected its services for Russian banks subjected to EU sanctions.