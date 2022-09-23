Azerbaijan's "Lachin" Junction Substation to power city, surrounding villages – AzerEnergy

By Trend

The 110/35/10 kV "Lachin" Junction Substation to be built by AzerEnergy OJSC in Lachin, is aimed at connecting the city and surrounding villages to the existing power grid of Azerbaijan, as well as ensuring the stable and uninterruptible power supply, Head of the AzerEnergy Public Relations Center Teymur Abdullayev told Trend.

According to him, the new "Lachin" substation will have a total capacity of 80 megavolt-amperes (MVA) (2x40). Thus, a two-level 110 kV line to be laid from the "Shukurbayli" substation in Fuzuli through the "Jabrayil", "Zangilan", "Gubadli" substations to the "Gulabird", a two-level 110 kV line – from the "Dashkasan" substation to the "Kalbajar" and "Gorchu", as well s a two-level 110 kV line – from the "Shukurbayli" substation to the "Fuzuli" and "Shusha", will be connected to the "Lachin" Junction Substation. In case of the accident on any high-voltage line, it will be powered through the other direction of the line without any interruptions in the power supply.

"The control center, equipped with modern microprocessor digital control, protection, and automation systems, direct and alternating installations, indoor switchgears with a capacity of 35 kV and 10 kV, an open 110 kV switchgear with the latest equipment, is also supposed be constructed at the Lachin Junction Substation," Abdullayev said.

As he noted, AzerEnergy OJSC will establish a local micro-SCADA supervisory control system in order to monitor the substation's operating mode and transfer indicators to the central SCADA power system. Furthermore, the pumping station, a fire reservoir, fire protection, and fire warning systems will also be installed to ensure fire safety at the substation.

According to Abdullayev, the construction of the 'Gorchu' substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV 2x40 MVA is nearing completion in Gorchu's village, located in the northern part of the district.

The construction of a two-level 110 kV and 42 kilometer-long overhead line, laid from the Kalbajar substation, has been completed, he said.