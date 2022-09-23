Azerbaijan, Romania discuss gas supply, renewable energy transmission along seabed

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed priorities of energy collaboration, such as gas supply from Azerbaijan and transmission of renewable energy through the Black Sea submarine line, Azernews reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu on the margins of the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference.

"We discussed with my counterpart @vpopescu68 the priorities of our energy collaboration such as gas supply from Azerbaijan and transmission of #RE through the Black Sea submarine line. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania have great partnership opportunities for #GreenEnergy," Parviz Shahbazov twitted.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed for Romania's cooperation with Azerbaijan on crude oil, oil, and petrochemical products for many years. The parties assessed the activity of SOCAR's 69 petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania as an indicator of beneficial bilateral energy relations.

The sides exchanged views on the activities of the working group and the preparation of the feasibility study of the project, noting that the project will contribute to the access of the Eastern European market to affordable electricity by connecting the Georgian energy system to the Romanian and European energy systems.

Additionally, they emphasized that the development plans for both the Southern Gas Corridor and the green energy corridor will add strategic importance to the Azerbaijani-Romanian Energy Partnership.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.