Minister: Azerbaijan supplies 16 bcm of gas to Europe in less than 2 years

Azerbaijan has supplied 16 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe within less than two years, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said addressing the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference, Azernews reports per Trend.

"We had a very useful discussion this morning with the participation of the Romanian Prime Minister. It is important not only to think about the upcoming winter but at the same time to be sure what will happen in 5 or 10 years," he said.

The minister recalled that Azerbaijan has been already for many years a country which has supplied energy resources to the European market.

"So, we’ve been supplying Europe with oil and oil products. Recently, we’ve already started to deliver natural gas to the EU. Also, we have great plans for the future," he said.

Moreover, Parviz Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan wants to double natural gas supplies to Europe within five years.

"We talk very seriously now with all our partners, including also the European Commission, on the issue of extension of the Southern Gas Corridor. We can refer to the mid-term target. And we want to double within next five years our natural gas supplies to Europe with the aim to provide more natural gas to those who are already our partners and are receiving our gas, as well as to extend our gas deliveries to the new region; so, from the southern part of Europe also to the Western Balkans and further on. This is our plan," he said.

Stressing that that cannot happen overnight, the minister underlined the need for intergovernmental consultations, for making proper investment decisions, for contracts, and for binding commitments from consuming countries.

"And on the production side, we need also proper investment decisions. All this package should be implemented as soon as possible," he said.

The energy minister also mentioned that Azerbaijan will increase gas supplies to Europe by 40 percent year on year.

"If last year it was 8.2 billion cubic meters, this year it is going to be 40 percent more. So, it will be at the level of almost 11.5 billion cubic meters. It means that we do our utmost, we do everything that is possible to provide more natural gas to the European energy market, having in mind all the sensitivity of the energy security in Europe, of course, knowing about all the problems which exist here in terms of energy supply," he said.

Additionally, he stated that huge wind energy potential had been discovered in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

"It is about 157 gigawatts with 35 gigawatts in shallow waters. It is a very economically viable project and we’ve already started talks and also some projects with different energy companies in Azerbaijan," he said.

The minister mentioned that negotiations are underway with Romania, Georgia and Hungary on the ways to transport it to the European market.

"It will be our long-term contribution to the energy security in Europe," he said.