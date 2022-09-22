Azerbaijan, Israel discuss importance of oil, gas cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed the importance of effective cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf with Israel's Ambassador George Deek.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijani-Israeli economic relations. They exchanged views on crude oil and petroleum products trade, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.