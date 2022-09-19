Bulgaria to host inauguration of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria

By Azernews

Bulgaria is planning to host an unofficial regional meeting on energy issues, Azernews reports per Euractiv.

"An unofficial regional meeting on energy issues is potentially on Sofia’s agenda for October, featuring European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the presidents of Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Romania, and North Macedonia, EURACTIV Bulgaria has learned," the statement reads.

The statement reads that ICGB AD is set to invite high-profile stakeholders to the pipeline's inauguration on October 1, a day before the country goes to the polls.

"This will put matters of energy and regional cooperation high on the agenda, particularly with Azerbaijan, who are being courted by several EU countries over their natural gas supply potential," the statement reads.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8.