Russian Aeroflot to increase number of flights to Baku

The Russian Aeroflot air-carrier will start operating flights from Moscow to Baku three times a day from October 30, Azernews reports.

"Aeroflot has opened ticket sales for winter schedule flights from Moscow to Baku. From October 30, Aeroflot will perform three daily flights to Baku with Airbus A320 and A321 planes," the statement reads.

The flights will be operated from Moscow three times a day at 0810, 1425, and 2115 (GMT +3) with arrival in Baku at 1245, 1905, and 0150 (GMT +4) respectively.

Earlier, Russian Utair announced an increase in the number of flights from Russia's St. Petersburg and Samara to the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.