Azerbaijan, OTS eye cooperation expansion among member states

Azerbaijan and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have discussed the expansion of cooperation between the member states, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the successful cooperation of relations among Turkic-speaking countries, underlining the importance of further strengthening the partnership and economic ties in support of the national and regional economy.

Speaking about the prospects for strengthening economic partnership, the minister stressed the importance of expanding ties between business circles, and also underlined the importance of the international Karabakh business forum held in Shusha on September 16.

In his turn, Baghdad Amreyev emphasized the mutual friendly and fraternal relations of the organization's member states, and the dynamic development of relations.

The parties noted that the strengthening of cooperation in trade, investment, and digitalization, along with other areas of the economy, is one of the main tasks of recent times. They also discussed the development of cooperation within the OTS, and the expansion of relations between member states in the field of digital trade, services, and investment.

Additionally, a meeting was also held between Baghdad Amreyev and Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov. They discussed the possibility of cooperation in the field of support for SMBs within the OTS.

The international Karabakh business forum was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on September 16. Representatives from countries of the Organization of Turkic States attended the forum to discuss Karabakh’s restoration, cooperation, investment, business, etc. The discussions within the forum included consultations on construction, specifically green infrastructure, agriculture and food, renewable energy, light industry, tourism, mining, information, and communication technologies.