Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals number of applications from consumers and investors

By Trend

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received more than 7,820 written applications from consumers and investors from January through August 2022, which is 16.3 percent more than in the same period the previous year (9,352), Trend reports via CBA.

A total of 5,360 of the appeals were related to the banking sector, over 2,030 to the insurance sector, 216 came from the capital market participants and 263 on other issues.

A total of 1,138 written references were sent only in August.

Of the total number of references in August 740 were to the banking sector, 340 - were to the insurance sector, 27 came from capital market participants, 29 - on other issues.

According to the decree of the Head of the state duties on regulation and supervision of the market of financial services since 2019 are assigned to the Central Bank. For this purpose, a new structural subdivision was created in the CBA.