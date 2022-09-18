SCO member states interested in transport projects implemented in Azerbaijan - experts

By Trend

Azerbaijan is recognized as an important transport and logistics center of the region. The international transport corridors East-West, North-South and South-West, passing through the territory of the country, are beneficial for the transportation of goods both in terms of distance and time savings. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port further expand the possibilities of these transport corridors.

Ilgar Velizade, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics, told Trend that Azerbaijan is a very important partner for a number of states.

"It is enough to note that the transport projects implemented in Azerbaijan affect the interests of such states as Russia, Iran, Türkiye, the countries participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In addition, the transport infrastructure of our country creates opportunities for expanding cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the Chinese initiative "One Belt, One Road," he said.

Also, according to Velizade, other participants are also interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan, in particular in the transport sector, in the field of transit transportation.

"In Uzbekistan, where the Samarkand summit was recently held, the presidents of the SCO countries discussed the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations, in particular the issue of transit traffic. I think that this summit will become an additional impetus for the implementation of transport projects. Not only the countries that are traditional participants in such summits, but also new, other countries.They are interested in taking part in the work on the implementation of Azerbaijan's transport projects. For example, Iran, which received the status of a candidate for joining the SCO, is an active participant in the North-South project, which is in the active phase of implementation. Relations with the SCO countries are of great importance for us in the economic sphere," he said.

According to expert economist Emin Garibli, transport corridors pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, which are an important part of the country's economic development.

"Today, the role of Asian and Western countries in the transport sector has increased significantly and we are seeing that the vector of logistics development is moving towards Asia. The West, of course, does not lose its activity, because this region is one of the important suppliers of innovations and technologies. We see great prospects to strengthen the role of Azerbaijan in the transportation of goods between Asia and the West. In addition, relevant measures are being taken in Azerbaijan, which will allow our country to be more competitive in this global supply chain," the expert said.

Noting that such corridors as East-West, North-South pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, Garibli added that due to the current geopolitical situation, some competitive routes lose their significance.

“Great importance is attached to cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan. Over the past few years, there has been a large increase in cargo transportation, including transit. I believe that attracting international cargo to Azerbaijani routes will ensure even greater sustainability of the country’s economic development. Integration of the Azerbaijani economy into the world economy will open up opportunities for us to create additional value in the supply chain," the expert stressed.

The realization of the transit potential of Azerbaijan, which has a favorable geographical position, is of great importance in the policy of diversifying the economy. At the same time, the development of international and regional transport corridors has a positive effect on improving the efficiency of the economy. Joint projects in the areas of transport, infrastructure and logistics expand Azerbaijan's economic opportunities and increase its importance. Azerbaijan provides efficient organization of transit transportation of goods to various destinations. This allows to carry out safe and timely delivery in a short time on more favorable terms. Transit routes continue to expand, trade is increasing, which ultimately leads to the prosperity of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole