USAID to support creation of common transit space across Trans-Caspian region

By Trend

The USAID will provide technical assistance to the countries on Trans-Caspian route to create a common transit space across the region, the USAID Kazakhstan official told Trend.

USAID’s Trade Central Asia activity completed a study tour of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia to find opportunities to increase trade along the Trans-Caspian route.

A delegation of over 40 customs representatives and staff of the transport policy government agencies of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as members of the Central Asia Transport and Logistics Partnership, visited the Caspian Sea ports at Alyat and Kuryk, and the Batumi Port on the Black Sea.

They studied each port’s pricing policy, reviewed processes utilized, and learned about digitization initiatives, thereby helping them develop recommendations for further simplifying procedures.

"The goal of the mission was to increase collaboration among government authorities and transport operators from Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and lead to improved dialogue among ports’ administration, private sector companies and customs agencies. The delegation learned about the opportunities to increase transit traffic via Caspian and Black Sea seaports and about port legislation, regulations, and tariffs. The Mission will identify loopholes and recommend actions to simplify procedures at the Central Asian ports," the official said.

The official said that following the study tour, participants agreed that trade liberalization and customs harmonization are keys to attracting greater trade and transport volumes and expanding logistics along the corridor.

"To engage governments and collaborate more efficiently, USAID will support stakeholders to hold strong inter-governmental dialogue on further integration. Through USAID’s Trade Central Asia Activity, we will work with existing multilateral stakeholders, governments and international institutions to coordinate responses, foster policy development, and communicate standards for setting and implementing best international trade practices. The USAID will provide technical assistance to state customs and border agencies as well as transport stakeholders in institutional strengthening and improving technical operations, in particular technical assistance to adopt an agreement on single transit permission to create a common transit space across the region," the official said.