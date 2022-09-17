Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 5
1.7
Sept. 12
1.7
Sept. 6
1.7
Sept. 13
1.7
Sept. 7
1.7
Sept. 14
1.7
Sept. 8
1.7
Sept. 15
1.7
Sept. 9
1.7
Sept. 16
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7058 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 5
1.6833
Sept. 12
1.7139
Sept. 6
1.6909
Sept. 13
1.7220
Sept. 7
1.6824
Sept. 14
1.6996
Sept. 8
1.6986
Sept. 15
1.6945
Sept. 9
1.7122
Sept. 16
1.6989
Average weekly
1.6935
Average weekly
1.7058
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 5
0.0282
Sept.12
0.0280
Sept. 6
0.0277
Sept. 13
0.0268
Sept. 7
0.0277
Sept. 14
0.0274
Sept. 8
0.0276
Sept. 15
0.0284
Sept. 9
0.0280
Sept. 16
0.0282
Average weekly
0.0278
Average weekly
0.0278
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has remained unchanged.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 5
0.0933
Sept. 12
0.0932
Sept. 6
0.0933
Sept. 13
0.0933
Sept. 7
0.0932
Sept. 14
0.0931
Sept. 8
0.0932
Sept. 15
0.0932
Sept. 9
0.0932
Sept. 16
0.0931
Average weekly
0.0932
Average weekly
0.0932