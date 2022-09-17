Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull boosting volume of cargo transportation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed joint steps to increase the volume and speed of cargo transportation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between representatives of the transport ministries and railway operators of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current situation with the transportation of goods by rail between the two countries.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on joining efforts to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation along the route, as well as to accelerate the operational solution of problems arising during the movement of containers.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.