Azerbaijan reveals embezzlement of funds by several local organizations in 1H2022

By Trend

The State Financial Supervision Service of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan revealed embezzlement of budget funds totaling 99.91 million manat ($58.77 million) from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, embezzlement was associated with excessive and unreasonable payments.

Control measures were taken in 52 organizations in the first half of this year. During the inspections and the subsequent period, funds in the amount of 33.5 million manat ($19.7 million) were reimbursed, the ministry noted.

Inspections in 35 organizations were carried out on the basis of requests from the prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies.

During these inspections, embezzlement of funds for 96.9 million manat ($57 million) was revealed, of which 33.33 million manat ($19.6 million) was reimbursed, the ministry said.

Besides, materials on inspections in two organizations, where embezzlement of funds worth 2.8 million manat ($1.6 million) was revealed, were sent to the State Security Service.

Based on the results of inspections, the Financial Supervision Service applied fines with a total amount of 16,500 manat ($9,710) against 25 officials in the budgetary organizations.