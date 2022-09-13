Alisa smart home devices launched in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Yandex smart speakers and smart home devices with the voice assistant Alisa are now available in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Russian media.

Yandex has officially launched sales of its line of speakers and smart home devices with Alisa in Azerbaijan.

"Now users in Azerbaijan will be able to purchase smart speakers from local retailers. When purchasing a station, users will receive a Yandex Plus subscription," the message reads.

Simultaneously, with the launch of sales, Yandex launched a user support service in Azerbaijan. A center with warranty service is also being introduced for the citizens.

The devices will mostly be available in Kontakt Home, Baku Electronics, and Irshad Electronics electronics stores.