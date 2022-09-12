Minister: Azerbaijan exports 7.3 bcm of gas to Europe in 8M2022

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first eight months of the year, Azernews reports with reference to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

In the meantime, he noted that during the corresponding period the country exported 5.4 billion and 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye and Georgia, respectively. Shahbazov added that the gas exports increased by 23 percent in January-August this year.

"According to operational data, 7.3 bcm of gas was exported to #Europe, 5.4 bcm to #Turkey, and 1.7 bcm to #Georgia within the 8 months of this year. During this period, #gasexport grew by 23%," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

In another post, Parviz Shahbazov stated that 17.6 out of 21.8 million tons of extracted oil were exported during the eight months of 2022.

"According to operational data for 8 months of this year, 17.6 out of 21.8 million tons of extracted oil was #exported. Compared to the same period last year, 14.4 out of 30.6 bcm gas produced with an increase of 9.7% was #exported," he wrote.

Total oil production in the country amounted to 21.8 million tons, while gas production to 30.6 billion cubic meters. In addition, 17.6 million tons of oil and 14.4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported in January-August 2022.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.