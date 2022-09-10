Shusha to host int’l Karabakh business forum

By Ayya Lmahamad

The international Karabakh business forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on September 16, Azernews reports.

Representatives from countries of the Organization of Turkic States will attend the forum to discuss Karabakh’s restoration, cooperation, investment, business, etc.

The discussions within the forum will include consultations on construction, specifically green infrastructure, agriculture and food, renewable energy, light industry, tourism, mining, information, and communication technologies.

Among the participants in the forum will be OTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Turkiye’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Rifat Hisarjioglu, heads of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of government agencies and various organizations.