Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting

By Trend

A regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan was held on September 8, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

At the meeting chaired by Head of the Economic Council, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the tasks arising from the "Strategy for the Social and Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" approved by decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 22, 2022 were discussed in detail.

The detailed discussions also included the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2023 and the next three years, the objectives of the budget rule and the operational goal, updated indicators of the macroeconomic forecast for the medium term and other important issues.

At the meeting, the reports of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov were presented. The relevant structures were given instructions in connection with the submission of the draft state and consolidated budgets for next year to the Cabinet of Ministers.