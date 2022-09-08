Baku, Sofia discuss trade, economic cooperation dev’t

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Bulgarian Economy and Industry Minister Nikola Stoyanov.

“During the meeting with Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy and Industry (@MoEBulgaria) Nikola Stoyanov, we discussed the economic relations between our countries, potential #investment opportunities, cooperation in the field of #transport-#transit, as well as gas supply to Bulgaria," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

During the meeting, he briefed on the importance of developing relations between the two countries and expanding ties in various areas of the economy, especially in the energy sector.

Emphasizing the favorable business environment of Azerbaijan and the economic potential of liberated territories, the minister invited Bulgarian companies to take advantage of the country's business environment and actively cooperate.

For his part, Nikola Stoyanov noted that Bulgaria is keen on the development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that the expansion of economic relations will contribute to strengthening partnerships in other areas.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 5, 1992.