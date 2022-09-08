Azerbaijan to participate in int’l economic cooperation forum in Belarus

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will participate in an International Economic Cooperation Forum to be held in Minsk, Belarus, on September 9, Azernews reports per Belarusian media.

“An International Economic Cooperation Forum will be held in Minsk on September 9, during the celebration of City Day. More than 100 foreign delegations have already confirmed their participation. We expect guests from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Pakistan, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, China, and Vietnam,” Tatiana Selivonik, representative of the Committee of Economics Mingorispolkom, said.

She stated that the forum will be attended by representatives of leading Belarusian ministries and large enterprises.

“We hope to sign contracts. Also, Belarusian companies should be able to find contractors on this forum. Investment and industrial potential, tourism will be discussed during the forum,” she said.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger coaches, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the primary export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.