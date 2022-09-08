Azerbaijan eyes to expand range of local products presented on Amazon, eBay

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

It is necessary to increase the number of local products presented on Amazon and eBay platforms, Azexport portal head Ayxan Gadashov said, Azernews reports.

Over the past eight months, the Azexport portal introduced over 40 various creative products of Azerbaijan to international buyers on Amazon and eBay e-commerce platforms.

“Foreign buyers are showing great interest in Azerbaijani products currently presented as part of the pilot project,” Ayxan Gadashov said.

In this regard, he invited individual entrepreneurs producing handmade products, national souvenirs, paintings, and other creative products to establish partnerships with Azexport.

Earlier, it was reported that the portal received orders totaling $288.4 million from January to July 2022. In July 2022, the value of export orders received by azexport.az was $40 million. It should be noted that the portal received $2.98 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and July 31, 2021.