SOCAR, ITOCHU discuss mutual cooperation opportunities

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Japan's ITOCHU Corporation have discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ITOCHU Corporation Deputy Chairman Yoshihisa Suzuki.

"We discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation at a meeting with the delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of ITOCHU Corporation, Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee Yoshihisa Suzuki," Rovshan Najaf wrote on his official Twitter page.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 7, 1992. On October 12, 2005, the embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan was opened, while the embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan was opened on January 21, 2000.

Azerbaijan and Japan are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in oil and gas as well as in agricultural sectors. During the entire period of cooperation between the two countries, Japan has invested $7.1 billion in Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $274.8 million in 2021.

It should be also noted that 2022 is the “year of friendship between Azerbaijan and Japan”.