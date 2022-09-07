Azerbaijan, ADB discuss agro-food cooperation prospects

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank have discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the framework of projects being implemented in the agro-food sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and ADB’s “South Caucasus- Regional Agro-Food Value-Chain Assessment” project Chief International Expert Steve Allen.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized that the agro-food sector plays an important role in the value chain of the country’s economy and is also an important sector in terms of SMBs activities.

Moreover, the support and services provided by SMBDA in the agro-food sector were brought to the attention.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, and $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.