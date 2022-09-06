Moldova considers signing long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Moldova is considering the possibility of signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said, Azernews reports per Trend.

“The Moldovan government is preparing for emergency situations. The signing of a long-term gas supply contract with Romania and Azerbaijan is being discussed,” he said.

The official noted that Moldova is connected to the European Network of Transmission System Operators, adding that this gives more opportunities, including buying from Romania or other EU countries, however, at a very high price.

“Moldova has reserves of 35 million cubic meters of gas, which are sufficient for ten days maximum in winter. However, this period is enough for the authorities to find gas from other sources,” he said.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.