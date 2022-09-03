Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $99.37 per barrel, having reduced by 76 cents (0.76 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.15 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.6.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $97.67 per barrel this week, down by $1.36 (1.37 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.93.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.04 per barrel this week, which was $2.7 (3.5 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $78.18 per barrel, while the minimum price - $70.07.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $96.51 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $1.62 (1.65 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $99.67 per barrel, while the minimum price –$92.58.
Oil grade/date
August 29, 2022
August 30, 2022
August 31, 2022
September 1, 2022
September 2, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$101.90
$102.15
$99.67
$95.60
$97.53
$99.37
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$100.15
$100.39
$97.94
$93.93
$95.94
$97.67
Urals (EX NOVO)
$78.18
$77.72
$74.44
$70.07
$71.44
$74.34
Brent Dated
$99.46
$99.67
$96.68
$92.58
$94.17
$96.51
( 1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 3)