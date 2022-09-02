Azerbaijan, Iran discuss economic cooperation

By Azernews

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed issues of economic cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran’s Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

During the meeting, the parties also stressed the importance of further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the continuation of the implementation of joint projects.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 12, 1992. In total, around 190 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Iran. The trade turnover between the two countries in 2021 totaled $440.8 million.

After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iran border. After regaining control over the state border, new prospects have become available for deeper cooperation between the two countries.