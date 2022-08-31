Azerbaijan represented by national pavilion at Teknofest 2022 in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The official opening of the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest 2022 took place on August 20, in Turkiye’s Samsun city. Azerbaijan is represented at the festival with its own national pavilion of 300 square meters, organized by the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, Azernews reports.

Sixteen teams, winners of Teknofest Azerbaijan, are participating in the festival to present their projects to visitors.

The national pavilion features an AR (Augmented Reality) booth, TRIFT-VR (Virtual Reality) simulator, an AR “Drone Race” simulator, and a “Smart Karabakh” presentation.

Visitors are also invited to take a VR video tour of Shusha city, using VR 360 Shusha view binoculars.

The festival, which will last until September 4, is attended by a delegation from Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry, headed by Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov.

The Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival has been held annually in Turkey since 2018 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, as well as the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation).

Azerbaijan participated in Teknofest for the first time in 2021. In addition, the festival was held in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2022.