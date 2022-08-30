Baku, Tashkent ink roadmap on energy co-op expansion

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap on the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

The minister stated that the liberated areas and green energy are priority directions of multidimensional cooperation between the two countries.

"Today, we signed the #RoadMap on the expansion of cooperation in the field of #energy as part of the development course of relations with #Uzbekistan at a completely new level. #LiberatedAreas, #GreenEnergy are priority directions in our multidimensional cooperation," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on common values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.