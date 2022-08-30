AZAL to facilitate Baku-Tel Aviv flights

By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) will operate Boeing 787 Dreamliner instead of Airbus A319 for Baku-Tel Aviv flights, scheduled for September 1, 8, 11 and 15, Trend reports citing Israeli media.

According to the reports, AZAL will again operate Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the consequent flights on the above route in case of big demand.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Fuad Naghiyev. The parties also discussed the intensification of flights between the two countries.

Razvozov suggested the Israeli El-Al airline to consider the possibility of launching additional flights between Israel and Baku.

Naghiyev stressed that with a further increase in demand, AZAL will continue to replace the planes to make flights as comfortable as possible.