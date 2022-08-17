Georgia records increase in number of visitors from Azerbaijan

By Trend

Georgia recorded a significant increase in number of visitors traveling from Azerbaijan in July 2022, Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of visitors arriving in Georgia from Azerbaijan in July 2022 amounted to 14,282 people, which is an increase of 70 percent compared to the same month in 2021 (8,397 people).

According to the administration, Azerbaijan ranked 10th in the top-15 countries in terms of the number of visitors to Georgia in July 2022, while Russia ranked first - (156,737 people).

Overall, the total number of visitors to Georgia in July 2022 amounted to 718,401 people, which is almost three times more than in the same period of 2021 (259,641 people).